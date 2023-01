(NewsNation) — Prosecutors in New Mexico announced Thursday that they will pursue criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set in 2021.

The charges have sparked a debate over who is ultimately responsible for guns on movie sets. Legal analyst Emily D. Baker weighs in on “Rush Hour.”

