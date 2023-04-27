4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Hawaii Island

(NewsNation) — The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is monitoring Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred off the Kau Coast of Hawaii Island, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.

The earthquake occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon; it was centered about 7.5 miles east-southeast of Pahala.

The earthquake was on Hawaii Island; there were 89 felt reports in the first half-hour, according to the Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory.

Officials said the earthquake had no impact on Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes, Hawaii NewsNow reported. This earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pahala area, which has been ongoing since 2019.