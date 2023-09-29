A look at Chicago’s new interactive sustainability center

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — A 166-year-old museum in the heart of Chicago is showcasing a brand-new exhibit highlighting urban sustainability and environmental conservation for the entire nation.

The new exhibit at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s Sustainability Center aims to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable living and empower people with hands-on tools to make a positive impact on the environment.

The interactive exhibit allows visitors to learn hands-on the key pillars of sustainability, food, energy, water, and the economy.

“I think this is a space where people can come in from all over the world to really connect with sustainability, said Erin Amico, CEO of the Chicago Academy of Science. “And in addition to learning about these topics, they’ll also have a chance to learn about the successes that are happening right here in Chicago.”

At its core is a 7-foot-tall globe with 360-degree LED lighting that helps put things into perspective. Robert Krause, the owner of Screen Solutions International, said it’s the second-largest digital sphere in Northern America that they’re aware of.

“When we look at astronauts and they go to space, one of the first things they say is seeing the Earth from that perspective changes everything,” Krause said. “So for people to be able to walk around this and see the earth being interacted with, seeing how weather patterns and aerosols and even things like hurricanes affect all of us, whether we believe it or not, gives people just a different perspective, that’s hard to get any other way.”

Anything that you could see on a flat screen can be programmed into the globe, including shifting patterns and even tracking severe weather.

“The Sustainability Center is critically important because so many people in Chicago feel overwhelmed when it comes to topics of sustainability or climate change. This is a space that can really help demystify those topics, and in addition, provide average everyday citizens a chance to make a meaningful difference in their communities,” Amico said.

Through its education programs and resources, the exhibit aims to inspire visitors to reduce their carbon footprint with an ambitious goal of reducing 4,000 metric tons of carbon emissions in the next five years.