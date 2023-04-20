(NewsNation) — At a congressional hearing Wednesday, Dr. Sean M. Kirkpatrick said there is “no credible evidence” of extraterrestrial activity when it comes to unidentified flying objects that have been spotted.

Much attention has been placed on UFOs, as the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities held its second hearing on the phenomenon in more than 50 years. The first one was in May 2022.

Though he said at the hearing that there hasn’t been data attained yet that suggests UFOs weren’t human-made, Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, co-authored a draft paper last month with Harvard professor Avi Loeb that theorizes recent unidentified aerial phenomena could be “extraterrestrial technological probes” sent from a “parent craft.”

Either way, Loeb told “Morning in America” Thursday, the government cannot ignore these objects.

“They could pose a national security threat if they are produced by adversaries,” Loeb said.

Also, Loeb said, there is another reason to consider them from a scientific point of view: “If it turns out that even one of these objects is from outside of Earth, that will be the most important discovery that humanity ever made.”

However, Loeb acknowledged that “most of them” are probably created by humans or natural phenomena.

“We have to figure it out,” Loeb said.

Hearings on UFOs come months after the Pentagon promised it would take sightings more seriously after The New York Times published cockpit footage from a Navy pilot who encountered one in the air. The AARO was created to scientifically analyze these objects. Its leader, Kirkpatrick, reports to the Pentagon.

