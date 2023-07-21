‘Cocaine Sharks’ may be ingesting drugs dumped on Florida’s coast

(NewsNation) — Scientists are researching sharks off Florida’s coasts that are feasting on cocaine bales dumped by drug smugglers, according to marine biologists.

In a new documentary for Discovery’s Shark Week, viewers will get to see rare sharks off the coast of South Africa, examine deadly shark attacks off the posh beaches of Egypt’s Red Sea and investigate whether sharks in Florida waters are getting high on cocaine.

“Cocaine Sharks,” which premieres Wednesday, examines whether the occasional bundles of cocaine abandoned by drug smugglers affect shark behavior.

”I’m basically looking for something really weird and out of the ordinary,” said the lead scientist, Tom Hird, in the program.

Hird and his team dove into the Florida Keys, where fishermen have reportedly told tales about drug-addicted fish.

“The deeper story here is the way that chemicals, pharmaceuticals and illicit drugs are entering our waterways — entering our oceans — and what effect that they then could go on to have on these delicate ocean ecosystems,” Hird told Live Science.

The team encountered a hammerhead shark and noticed it behaving strangely. The shark, a species that usually shy away from humans, darted right at them and appeared to be swimming at a lopsided angle.

“Our bubbles usually scare hammers off, so coming up on us is unusual behavior,” Hird said.

The team also conducted a series of experiments on sharks to see how they would react to packages they create to resemble real cocaine bales and dropped in the water.

Then, they saw the sharks head straight for the packages and take bites from them. One shark even grabbed a package and swam off with it, according to the documentary first reported by Live Science.

Hird said that they don’t have any way to tell how sharks would behave if they had indeed ingested cocaine because marine life reacts differently to the chemical.

“The other thing we might find is actually this long flow, [this] drip of pharmaceuticals: caffeine, lidocaine, cocaine, amphetamine, antidepressants, birth control — this long slow drift of them from cities into the [ocean] is … starting to hit these animals,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.