Expert delivers analysis of fabricated Alzheimer’s research

(NewsNation) — The science and medical communities are grappling with fallout from a stunning report in Science, which suggests years of Alzheimer’s research may have been based on fabricated scientific evidence.

Over a decades worth of Alzheimer’s research has centered around a theory that a particular protein may cause plaque to build up in the brain, thus sparking degeneration which eventually leads to Alzheimer’s Disease.

A growing number of researches however are starting to believe the research around that supposed plaque-causing protein may have been doctored by a University of Minnesota professor.

George Perry, a neuroscientist with the University of Texas-San Antonio, was one of the researchers contacted by Science to review the claims by a whistleblower that the research had been fabricated.

Perry spoke on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Wednesday, detailing the impact these findings will have on the field of Alzheimer’s research.

“It’s a big problem because the Amyloid theory of Alzheimer Disease has ruled the field for over 20 years,” Perry said.

