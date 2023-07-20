Family, museum speak ahead of Oppenheimer biopic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — J. Robert Oppenheimer led the development of the atomic bomb through the Manhattan Project, a team of scientists conducting research in New Mexico in 1945. The success of that research led to the bombing of Japan later that year.

In 1952, the federal government tested atomic weapons at the Nevada National Security Sites, formerly the Nevada Test Site.

Shortly after the release of director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the Atomic Museum is hosting a discussion with J. Robert Oppenheimer’s family at the Beverly Theater on July 27. The event is sold out, but the website says to check back in as spots may become available.

Rob McCoy, the CEO of the Atomic Museum, and J. Robert Oppenheimer’s granddaughter, Dorothy Oppenheimer Vanderford, are speaking out to provide context to the man’s impact on society and to help people understand who the theoretical physicist actually was.

“I see my grandfather as a heroic figure who was able to speak his mind even when he encountered incredible resistance to it,” said Oppenheimer Vanderford. “He was a fantastic person who led the development of one of the most important technologies that ever happened in the world.”

Oppenheimer Vanderford has a career in the energy industry. She works at the Nevada National Security Sites as a technical writer in the emergency communication network.

The atomic museum showcases the history of the atomic age, nuclear testing, and its cultural impact.

“What we’re doing here is trying to educate future generations,” said McCoy.

That education includes a look at Oppenheimer’s story. His granddaughter said he was known for being a leader and was persecuted by government officials for his concerns over an arms race with atomic weapons.

It’s a story that is put to screen in the highly anticipated biopic Oppenheimer. That film hits theaters Thursday.

“We hope the movie will reignite a debate on the atomic age,” said McCoy. “The positive and not so positive.”

On display at the museum is a replica of Gadget, the nickname of the first detonated nuclear weapon, and in-depth exhibits which include “Trinity — the Day the World Changed” and “Beyond the Manhattan Project.” Additionally, “The Bomb Without the Boom” details the modern scientific approach to testing the stockpile of nuclear weapons without detonating them.