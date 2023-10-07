Findings reaffirm age of ancient North American human footprints

(NewsNation) — Human footprints at White Sand National Park in New Mexico believed to date back more than 23,000 years could be evidence that humans arrived in North America sooner than previously thought.

The footprints have been considered controversial, since old carbon reservoirs may have compromised their accuracy. A new analysis published in the journal Science, however, claims testing of the pollen that was mixed with the footprints and other elements found within the sediment supports the footprints’ age.

The findings lend credence to the idea that humans were present in North America during the peak of the most recent Ice Age.

Previously, researchers believed humans arrived in North America 13,000-16,000 years ago.

Scientists originally estimated the age of the footprints in 2021. Since then, they’ve been able to glean more details about who they belonged to.

According to Axios, many of the footprints belonged to children and teenagers. About a mile-long stretch of tracks that are believed to have belonged to a woman, show toddler-sized prints occasionally appearing alongside hers.