Fossils of 500 million-year-old ‘predator worms’ found

A reconstruction of the pelagic ecosystem and the organisms fossilised in Sirius Passet, revealing how Timorebestia was one of the largest predators in the water column more than 518 million years ago. (Artwork by Bob Nicholls/@BobNichollsArt)

(NewsNation) — Fossils from “predator worms” were recently located in North Greenland, researchers said, offering them another look into the lives of the carnivorous animals that lived more than 518 million years ago.

A study published Wednesday in Science Advances gives more details about the fossils, called “timorebestia,” or “terror beasts” in Latin.

With fins at the sides of their body, a “distinct” head with long antennae, “massive jaw structures” and the ability to grow more than 11 inches long, a news release from the University of Bristol said timorebestia were some of the largest swimming animals from Early Cambrian times.

Dr. Jakob Vinther, a professor at the University of Bristol’s Schools of Earth Sciences and a senior author of the study, said timorebestia is a distant relative of arrow worms, which are small ocean predators that still can be seen today.

“Our research shows that these ancient ocean ecosystems were fairly complex with a food chain that allowed for several tiers of predators,” Vinther said.

As the “giants of their day,” according to Vinther, timorebestia would have been at the top of the food chain, making them as important as top carnivores like sharks or seals are in modern times.

Luke Parry, who also worked on the study, said fossils like timorebestia can provide links between closely related organisms. For instance, he said, arrow worms have menacing bristles on the outside of their heads for catching prey, while their prehistoric counterpart have jaws inside their head.

“Our discovery firms up how arrow worms evolved,” said Tae Yoon Park, another senior study author and field expedition leader from the Korean Polar Research Institute. “Living arrow worms have a distinct nervous centre on their belly, called a ventral ganglion. It is entirely unique to these animals.”