Scientists find ‘golden orb’ on ocean floor. What is it?

A photo captured by NOAA’s Okeanos Explorer shows a “golden orb” object on the bottom of the sea floor. (Courtesy of NOAA)

(NewsNation) — A scientific expedition off the coast of Alaska sparked speculation among livestream viewers when cameras on a remote-controlled dive vehicle captured a mysterious object at the bottom of the ocean.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration conducted the Aug. 30 expedition and described the object as a “golden orb” that “struck an imaginative chord.”

So, what was it?

“Likely an egg casing,” NOAA said in a tweet.

The dive, livestreamed on YouTube, was part of “Seascape Alaska 5,” an expedition that seeks to “fill gaps in our understanding” of the Gulf of Alaska, according to NOAA. The agency is conducting focused mapping and operating remotely operated vehicles in waters deeper than 200 meters (656 feet).

The object remains unidentified.

Researchers discussing the object on the livestream speculated it could be related to a sponge, coral or egg casing, Forbes reported. “I don’t know what to make of that,” one team member said.