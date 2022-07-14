House votes to make reporting UFOs easier

(NewsNation) — The U.S House of Representatives wants to know when government workers and contractors are spotting UFOs on the job and moved this week to make reporting UFOs easier for them, particularly for members of the military.

The House voted to amend the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday to launch a new, streamlined system for government workers to report unidentified flying objects and unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, in a process that will alert Congress almost immediately.

The amendment calls for all UFO sightings reported by government workers to be immediately passed along to Congress so that it may in turn notify the public of the sighting. It also mandates that scientists and other possible expert stakeholders be involved in the process, as well.

“I believe it’s possible that folks may be precluded from being fully transparent with Congress due to their being bound by non-disclosure agreements,” the amendment’s chief sponsor Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-WI, told Politico. “If that’s true, I want to make sure that there’s no technical reason preventing them from speaking to us.”

It is the goal of the amendment to make it easier for members of Congress and the Department of Defense to quickly and easily access information on both reported UFO sightings and any government programs actively working in the sphere of UFOs.

Space journalist Leonard David told NewsNation “Rush Hour” on Thursday that this new reporting process will replace an old system he called “haphazard” and “pathetic.” He also signaled this could mean we’re getting closer to finding out legitimate information on UFOs.

“This is getting really real,” David said. “I’ve been following this for most of my life and it really is getting so exciting about people having the ability to turn in their eye contact with some kind of visual siting.”

Congress held its first public hearing in 50 years on UFOs in May, after footage of unidentified flying objects captured by U.S. Navy pilots began to leak to the public.