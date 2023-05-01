(NewsNation) — Is it safe to leave butter sitting out? It is, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The USA recommends leaving butter out at room temperature for only a day or two, but if stored properly, it can stay fresh for up to two weeks.

Some people store their butter on the counter to soften it for baking and spreading, while others have a strict fridge-only policy.

Many have dubbed it a “butter battle,” so, do you keep your butter in the refrigerator or out on the counter?

Joelle Mertzel, the inventor of Butterie and president of Kitchen Concepts Unlimited, said it’s not so much about a debate as it is about educating Americans that it’s an option to keep better on the counter.

“Our research has shown that 54% of Americans know that it can be kept out; 46% of Americans have no idea that it’s even an option,” Mertzel said.

Mertzel is trying to convince households that it is safe to keep butter at room temperature instead of refrigerated. About 14 years ago, she forgot to put away the butter the night before she made breakfast but discovered how easy it was to spread. It changed her life so much that she wrote a children’s book, “Change Your Life for the Butter,” about it.

“Our company, Kitchen Concepts, has performed a shelf life study where we had butter tested and we tested a variety of brands, both salted and unsalted brands, and butter can be kept on the counter for three weeks without any indication of spoilage,” Mertzel said.

She said you don’t need a butter crock, but it does need to be covered and stored away from sunlight.

“Room temperature, scientifically, is defined as 68 to 78 degrees, so you want to make sure that it’s not any hotter than 78 degrees in your kitchen,” Mertzel said.

NewsNation asked viewers where they kept their butter, and 60% said in the refrigerator while 40% said on the counter.