FILE- Close up on the face of a shark swimming in the water (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — It sounds like the title to a bad movie— the Sharkcano.

But recent reports suggest that underwater volcanoes spewing smoke, ash and possible shark fragments into the sky are real. NASA recently released several satellite images of the Kavachi volcano erupting in the Pacific Ocean. That’s the volcano where scientists found sharks living in an underwater crater in 2015, with species including bluefin trevally, snapper, sixgill stingrays, jellyfish and silky sharks, according to People.

Those who studied the fish believe they adapted to survive in the hot and acidic environment.

“Populations of gelatinous animals, small fish and sharks were observed inside the active crater, raising new questions about the ecology of active submarine volcanoes and the extreme environments in which large marine animals can exist,” the scientists wrote in 2016, People reported.

Scientists say the Kavachi volcano is one of the most active submarine volcanoes in the pacific. Pictures from May 14 show a plume of discolored water spewing up from Kavachi. The images show huge plumes of water shooting from the crater as well.

Kavachi’s first eruption was recorded in 1939. According to the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program, Kavachi entered its current eruptive phase in October 2021.