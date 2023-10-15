Nearly 700 gray whales were found dead. What’s driving the die-off?

FILE – In this May 24, 2019, photo, teachers and students from Northwest Montessori School in Seattle examine the carcass of a gray whale after it washed up on the coast of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, just north of Kalaloch Campground in Olympic National Park. U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades. According to an assessment by NOAA Fisheries released Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, the most recent count put the population at 16,650 whales — down 38% from its peak in 2015-16. (AP Photo/Gene Johnson, File)

(NewsNation) — In the last four years, nearly 700 gray whales have been found dead on the Pacific shores of North America.

The culprit? Climate change, according to researchers.

“Since January 1, 2019, elevated gray whale strandings have occurred along the west coast of North America from Mexico through Alaska. This event has been declared an Unusual Mortality Event (UME),” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Researchers with NOAA examined more than 100 stocks of American marine mammal species and found more than 70% of those stocks are vulnerable to threats, such as loss of habitat and food, due to the consequences of warming waters. The impacts also include loss of dissolved oxygen and changes to ocean chemistry.

The scientists found large whales such as humpbacks and North Atlantic right whales were among the most vulnerable to climate change, and that other toothed whales and dolphins were also at high risk.

Food loss isn’t the only danger facing whale populations. Lethal collisions with large ships are another, according to a coalition of environmental groups.

Ship collisions are among the most dire threats to the survival of the whale, according to NOAA.

The whale, which can weigh more than five school buses, numbers less than 340 and has been in steep decline in recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.