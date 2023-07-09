Volunteer group has identified victims in over 100 cases

(NewsNation) — A nonprofit organization comprised of genetic genealogists has helped identify bodies in more than 100 cold cases.

Recently, the DNA Doe Project helped authorities identify Jewell Parchman Langford — a Tennessee spa owner who was found dead in eastern Ontario more than 48 years ago. Until last week, the unidentified woman had only been known as the “Nation River Lady,” after the river where her remains were found.

The organization’s all-volunteer research teams use investigative genetic genealogy to identify the remains.

Margaret Press, the DNA Doe Project’s CEO and co-founder, said providing families with closure is at the core of the organization’s mission.

“We want to see these Jane and John Doe’s identified, get their names back and returned to their families and communities,” Press said on “NewsNation Prime” Sunday.

When it comes to cracking a tough case, Press said analytical thinking and compassion are key to the nonprofit’s success.

“We love puzzles, we’re very persistent,” Press said. “But we’re also all really touched by and committed to the humanitarian effort.”

Press estimates the organization is working on 70 to 80 active cases at the moment. Each of those, if solved, could provide a family with answers about their loved ones.

Due to the company’s terms of service, the group has done its work without access to huge DNA databases like Ancestory.com or 23andMe. Instead, Press said they rely on much smaller databases like GEDMatch.

For those who do take a consumer DNA test with the major websites, Press recommends uploading the results to GEDMatch so their team can use the data.