Preserved dinosaur embryo discovered in Southern China

(NewsNation Now) — An embryo found inside a fossilized dinosaur egg that is believed to be between 66 and 72 million years old has shed new light on the links between modern birds and dinosaurs, a team of scientists has said.

The embryo, dubbed “Baby Yingliang” was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China, the University of Birmingham said.

At 27-centimeters, the embryo was found in a posture “unique among known dinosaur embryos,” the scientists said. It also resembled that of modern bird embryos, according to the scientists.

“After studying egg and embryo, researchers believe that such pre-hatching behavior, previously considered unique to birds, may have originated among non-avian theropods,” a statement from the University of Birmingham said.

The embryo is being housed in China’s Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum, according to the university.

The research team involved in the discovery included members from institutions in China, the UK, and Canada, and was “led by scientists from the University of Birmingham and China University of Geosciences.”