Researchers tout accuracy of images generated via brain waves

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A team of researchers at Stanford University, the National University of Singapore and the Chinese University of Hong Kong have turned human brain waves into AI-generated pictures of what a person is thinking.

Basically, reading their minds.

It works by interpreting what someone is thinking, then creating an image from that thought. Scientists believe this could be the key to recording dreams into images, understanding how animals perceive the world and helping nonverbal people communicate.

Picture a bird. Now, imagine the bird without describing what you see. From there, an image is created.

For the research, individuals were hooked up to functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). From there, they were told to imagine an image. After observing their brain scans, AI is capable of generating results.

Researchers found that the AI was able to generate images matching the original image’s attributes with 84% accuracy.

This is just the latest example of work combining artificial intelligence with brain scanners.

Scientists have used similar technologies to analyze the brainwaves of nonverbal and/or paralyzed patients and turn them into sentences on a computer screen in real time.

Research out of Stanford has created a device capable of decoding words in the brain — an advancement that could eventually help thousands of people who have suffered from a stroke, traumatic brain injury, or Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).

There are, however, real concerns over privacy.

Elon Musk, who hopes his brain implant Neuralink will eventually be a cure for conditions such as paralysis and blindness, called for AI regulation in 2017. He also recently called for a six-month pause on all AI development, citing potential danger.