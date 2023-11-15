Scientists solve decades-old mystery of the heart’s structure

(NewsNation) — Scientists at the University of Kentucky have solved a 60-year-old mystery about the structure of the human heart.

A study published in Nature examined cardiac myosin filaments contained within heart cells. The billions of cells in the heart are made up of structures called sarcomeres, which contain hundreds of myosin filaments.

Previously, scientists understood that myosins were arranged in groups known as crowns. The recent research showed there are three different types of crowns, an indication heart muscles can be controlled more precisely than previously thought.

The researchers created 3D reconstructions of filaments in hopes of helping develop new drug therapies for heart disease.

“We’re interested in therapies for different kinds of heart failure and myopathies, where the heart muscles don’t work very well,” said Kenneth S. Campbell, one of the scientists on the team.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in every five deaths is caused by heart disease, and someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S.