Shrinking glaciers are a new source of methane

(NewsNation) — New research shows melting glaciers are releasing methane into the atmosphere, potentially fueling climate change.

It happens when glaciers melt and new land is exposed. Groundwater from under the surface bubbles up and many of the springs that form contain methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

A new study examined 123 springs formed by retreating glaciers and found 122 of those contained methane. Previous research had focused on methane released by permafrost that has thawed as the Arctic warms, which also contributes to a warming planet.

Researchers estimated gas released across Svalbard, Norway could reach 2,000 tons per year, which is roughly 10% of emissions caused by Norway’s energy industry.

But it’s not just the volume of methane that concerns researchers. They believe the methane being released is not the result of human activity but natural methane that was created when rocks were formed that has been trapped under the surface of the Earth.

That means there is the potential for a significant increase in emissions as warming continues and more glaciers melt. That could form a feedback loop that would impact global warming significantly, as warmer temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions cause more glaciers to result, releasing more methane and warming the planet further.

