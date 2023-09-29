Video: Humpback whale rescued from buoy ropes in Australia

This still image from video provided by Robert Addie shows three humpback whales leaping from the water off the coast of Cape Cod, Mass., on Monday, July 24, 2023. Robert Addie, celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters, captured video of the three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison. (Robert Addie via AP)

(NewsNation) — A Sea World Foundation research team conducted an intricate rescue after it spotted a trio of humpback whales off the southern coast of Australia.

One of the humpback whales was entangled in rope from a large buoy in the Tasman Sea, which wrapped around the whale’s mouth and body, according to reports.

“The large whale was heavily entangled with rope and chain around its pectoral fins and body with the large buoy being towed behind,” Sea World – Gold Coast, Australia wrote on Facebook.

The team’s initial operation was to retrieve a satellite tag but stumbled upon the whales about 10 miles off the coast.

Despite being understaffed, the research team was able to successfully remove all of the equipment from the whale. After 15 minutes, the whale was free.

Video of the rescue shows the two other whales waiting beneath the entangled whale, as rescuers cut the line.

Once freed, the pod continued on its southern migration to Antarctica.

