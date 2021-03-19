‘Are you smarter than a preschooler?’ One-on-one with TikTok star La’Ron Hines

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — 19-year-old La’Ron Hines is a TikTok star with more than 5 million followers. His best-known videos are called “Are you smarter than a preschooler?”

Hines is the first guest on NewsNation Early Edition’s new segment Social Hour. We’ll talk with social media influencers to go behind the screen and get to know their stories.

In addition to TikTok, Hines is a singer, actor and writer from a small town in Mississippi.

La’Ron has always had a love for the performing arts and began pursuing them around the age of 10.

In his first few years, La’Ron worked on many projects, including a commercial with NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and a movie with award-winning actor Kevin Costner.

By age 16, La’Ron and his family moved from their small town in Mississippi all the way to Los Angeles, California.

La’Ron continued pursuing his dreams while also beginning to explore his newfound love, social media.

La’Ron began his road to social media stardom by posting an assortment of pranks, singing and dance videos. He acquired over 1 million followers before he found his newest niche, interviews. La’Ron began a new TikTok series where he interviews the children at his family’s daycare called “Are You Smarter than a Preschooler?”

The series started at the beginning of the pandemic. The initial goal was to create a series to bring people joy in dark times.

The series consists of La’Ron asking the kids many questions that they typically would not know, and the kids respond to the questions with funny answers in hopes of the answers being right.

Now, La’Ron has gained over 5 million followers and has been featured on shows like the Steve Harvey Show and the Tamron Hall Show. La’Ron hopes his newfound social media success continues to help him grow and flourish in his future career endeavors as both an actor, director, writer and producer.

