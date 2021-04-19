Former football player turned trick bowler uses social media fame to highlight his work with kids who have special needs

CHICAGO (NewsNationNow) – A former football player is taking his talents to the bowling alley. Orion Woodard’s trick shots are turning him into a social media star, and he’s using that fame for good.

Woodard is also a former arena football player who was looking for new challenges after an injury. He started bowling four years ago and his friends didn’t believe the shots he would hit, so he started recording them and posting them and many went viral. He has over 80 shots.

The former football player is currently a job coach at a special needs school for students age 18-21.

Check out more of Woodard’s impressive bowling strikes on Instagram.