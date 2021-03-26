CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Jaiya Patillo is a 12-year-old, 9-time Junior Olympic Sprinter and social media sensation who has amassed over 100 million views and more than 10 million likes across multiple platforms.

After a video of Jaiya running an impressive speed of 17 mph on a treadmill was reposted to ESPN’s Instagram and TikTok, Jaiya captured the interest of millions around the world, including major business brands such as Verizon Wireless, Yahoo Sports, and Sports Illustrated, that have also featured her.

As Jaiya’s viral video continues to take the internet and social media by storm, it has also grabbed the attention of major television outlets. She has been featured on multiples news stations across the nation, CBS This Morning, Fox’s RightThisMinute TV Show, ABC’s Access Hollywood, Howard University’s The Daily Drum and now NewsNation Early Edition!

Watch the full discussion Friday at 6/5 p.m. CT on NewsNation Early Edition.

Patillo has also established a huge international following and is being premiered on multiple online and television platforms overseas. Two of which include Nemzeti Sport out of Hungary and Berlin, Germany’s Ruptly TV.

This 200- and 400-meter sprinter has had much success in track and aspires to go all the way to the 2024 Olympics! The young athlete also excels in her academics. As a result of both her athletic and academic achievements, her school, Connections Academy, features her in a nationwide campaign.

Jaiya is also a skilled artist, selling her paintings on eBay and donating proceeds to St. Jude’s and Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Check out more of Patillo’s incredible athleticism on her YouTube channel.