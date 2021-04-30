This designer’s viral acts of kindness spread ‘light and goodness’ during a dark pandemic year

While designer Isaiah Garza has made jewelry worn by celebrities including Cardi B, Rihanna and Khloe Kardashian, it’s his good deeds that made him a viral sensation.

Videos of Garza surprising people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles with gifts ranging from cash to groceries to a parasailing trip have gained millions of views on TikTok.

But Garza said it’s not about going viral, as he has experienced homelessness in his own life and aims to bring joy to those going through difficult times.

“When I see that reaction, it helps me sleep at night, it motivates me more and more to see I’m having an impact on these people,” Garza said.

With people stuck at home and spending more time on social media during this pandemic year, Garza said his posts seem to resonate even more.

“I think people love to see the light and goodness during these really hard times, and my content brings nothing but happiness, light, inspiration and showing people that there’s people struggling right now but there’s also people out there who are willing to help others,” Garza said.

Garza has made helping out part of his business as well, with proceeds from each piece of jewelry going to help human trafficking victims, families and homeless individuals.

So what advice does he have for others going through hard times, as he once did?

“Life is a marathon, it’s not a race – there are so many moments in my life where I was like, ‘why is this happening to me, why am i struggling so much in life right now?” he said. “Just keep pushing, man.”

