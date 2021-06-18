This TikTok star’s heartwarming videos of ‘Dad Life’ are inspiring millions of fans

(NewsNation Now) — Jason Linton is a dad of three who loves documenting every moment of fatherhood — from singalongs to Road Trips — for his family and more than seven million followers on TikTok.

Linton’s videos not only allow people to experience the family’s fun, but also inspire them while spreading positivity and a sense of community for all.

It all started when he was working as a special education teacher’s aide, Linton said, and started noticing kids doing TikTok dances and talking about things he’d never heard of.

“I just wanted to be able to connect with them, and to be relevant with their language, and so I got onto TikTok and the rest is history,” he said.

Linton started sharing videos showing what life is like with his family and found they really resonated with people. He and his wife have been foster parents for 11 children over the years and adopted three children including Lily, 5, Christian, 10, and Harper, 12.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t really know what goes on behind foster and adoptive families, and as well as me and my wife being an interracial couple people have so many questions,” Linton said.

Things aren’t always easy, he said, and the videos reflect that. But he said he’s enjoyed the opportunity to serve as a voice for families who have adopted children or who have children with special needs.

“Learning how to do life together has been an adventure. And it’s been the most gratifying thing in my life,” he said.

With Father’s Day coming up, Linton said he doesn’t really have time to think about what surprises his family may have in store for him.

“Whatever it is, as long as they’re in the room with me, I’ll be thrilled. Whatever it is, as long as it’s not like a fish tie,” he said.