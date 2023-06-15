Auditing the richest Americans yields big returns

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, DC, on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Research published this month showed that there may be a way for the government to collect more revenue without increasing taxes at all.

Researchers from the U.S. Treasury Department, Harvard and The University of Sydney studied over 700,000 IRS audits between the years 2010 and 2014. The IRS does audits of organizations and individuals to make sure they reported their finances correctly so that they paid the proper amount to the government in taxes.

What the researchers found is that for every dollar spent on auditing the top 10% of taxpayers, the government gets back more than $12 in revenue.

The audits yielded this much money partly because they changed the behavior of taxpayers for years afterwards.

“Audited taxpayers pay more in taxes for at least 14 years after an initial audit,” one of the researchers, Harvard’s Nathaniel Hendren, Tweeted. “We use randomized audits to measure these deterrence effects. For every $1 an audited person pays during their audit, they pay $3 more on their taxes in the subsequent years.”

There was an upfront cost to auditing the wealthiest taxpayers, though. The authors noted that auditing taxpayers who are in the bottom half of incomes costs on average $5,218. Auditing the top 0.1% on the other hand, costs $15,170.



Still, the study suggested that audits of the richest Americans can yield sizable returns for years to come.