One-minute video can help kids be safer around guns

(NewsNation) — A new experiment shows that a simple one-minute video on gun safety may make a difference on how kids react if they see a gun.

Firearms are a leading cause of death of American children, and many of those deaths are due to tragic accidents where minors happen upon an unsecured firearm at home or some other location.

Researchers at Ohio State University tested a solution to this problem by enlisting the university’s police chief to make a one-minute video talking to kids about guns.

“If a child finds a real gun, they should not pick it up or move it. Instead, find an adult and tell them where it is located,” the chief says in part of the video.

The researchers showed the video to one set of kids; the control group saw an unrelated video. Then they waited a week and brought the kids to their lab for an experiment where they were asked to play in a room that included toys, games and two disabled 9-millimeter handguns.

Thirty percent of the kids who watched the video immediately reported to researchers they found a gun. Just 11% of the other group told the adults about the guns.

Kids who watched the gun safety video were also less likely to touch the guns and less likely to pull their triggers.

Kjaervik explained that one reason they chose to feature the university’s police chief in the video is that prior research had shown that people, especially children, tend to be more persuasive.

She cautioned that it may be difficult to draw long-term conclusions from the study.

“We don’t know if these kids are going to remember the study or the video several weeks from now, we only know that it lasts about a week,” she said.

But she argued that the experiment can show the importance of educating kids about gun safety.

“I think a next step would be to implement gun safety education with teachers or with police,” she said.