2,400-year-old stone map of constellations discovered in Italy: Study

(NewsNation) — A detailed map of the night sky, dating back over 2,400 years, was recently discovered by researchers in Italy, according to a study published last month.

According to the study, titled “Possible stellar asterisms carved on a protohistoric stone,” two circular white stones were found at an ancient fort in northeastern Italy. One of the stones seemingly represented the sun, while the other accurately detailed the constellations in the night sky.

The stone, which measured about the size of a car tire, was comprised of 29 engravings, The Miami Herald reported.

While the spacing between stars wasn’t necessarily to scale, researchers were able to identify stars and constellations, including Orion, Scorpius and Pleiades, the study said.

One engraving, however, did not match up with an existing star in today’s astrological system. Researchers believe that at the time of the etching, a bright star was present in that position, likely producing a supernova of some sort, according to The Miami Herald.

The study suggested it is possible the map was used to track seasons for agricultural benefits.