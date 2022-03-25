(NewsNation) — Astronomers are researching a new kind mysterious objects deep in outer space. They can’t be seen with the human eye. Still, with the help of a telescope that observes radio wavelengths, scientists have captured their best image yet.

Australian astronomers first found what’s known as odd radio circles, or ORCs, space rings of faint radio emissions surround a galaxy. Only five of these circles have been spotted since the ORCs first sighting in 2020. But they’re massive, measuring about a million light-years across, or 16 times bigger than the entire Milky Way galaxy.

Astronomers have been baffled since they were first discovered two years ago. However, after capturing these new images, some of their burning questions are being answered.

Too faint to be detected before now, new data from South Africa’s Meerkat telescope has enabled researchers to see that ORCs are centered on a galaxy, and they’ve narrowed down the origins of the rings. Whether it’s the result of a huge explosion at the center of a galaxy or shock waves triggered by the birth of stars, scientists are one step closer to finding an answer.

So what does this mean for us? Scientists say the more they can learn about space, explosions and mystery objects, the more it tells us about our own planet.