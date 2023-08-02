August is all about the moon: Rare Blue Moon, two supermoons

During the month of August, many celestial events will take place, as two Supermoons and a rare Blue Moon make an appearance.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The month of August is all about the moon and oh does it have a show for the sky gazers alike!

The Giant Sturgeon will make its appearance at 9:30 p.m. EDT (0130 GMT on Aug. 2), and sets at 5:11 a.m. EDT (0911 GMT) on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to InTheSky.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the moon will rise and set at around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Prepare to see a completely clear night sky with no moon. After the Sturgeon full moon, the lighted lunar face will dim, and according to NASA, the moon will be said to be “waning.” Additionally, the declining moon will set and rise one hour later each day.

The Super Blue Moon will also be making a rare appearance on Aug. 30. This occurs when a season has four full moons. This will rise at 7:10 p.m. EDT (2310 GMT) and will set at 6:46 a.m. EDT (1146 GMT) on Aug. 31, according to InTheSky.

You don’t want to miss the beauty the universe has to offer or even the chance to make a wish and see some beautiful stars! If you are planning to stargaze, binoculars or a telescope will enhance your stargazing experience.