Axiom Space collaborates with Prada to create NASA spacesuits

The new AxEMU custom glove design will enable astronauts to work with specialized tools to accomplish exploration needs and expand scientific opportunities. (Credit: Axiom Space)

(NewsNation) — Prada, an Italian luxury fashion house, was asked to design new high-fashion spacesuits to be used by NASA astronauts on the 2025 Artemis III mission, and the results are out of this world.

Axiom Space, a Texas-based commercial space company, asked Prada to collaborate and create the lunar outfits, which will be worn when the next NASA astronauts walk on the moon. The commercial space company announced the collaboration in a press release Wednesday.

Back in September 2022, NASA awarded Axiom Space a $228.5 million task order contract to produce the spacesuits as part of the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services program, the release said.

NASA then approved the collaboration between Axiom Space and Prada.

“While it doesn’t seem obvious what the technological reasons are for collaborating with a company like Prada, they’re more than just a fashion company. They actually do quite a bit of technologically advanced things,” Michael Suffredini, CEO of Axiom Space, said in an interview with SpaceNews.

Prada will focus on the outer layer of suits, which has the important job of protecting the suit’s inner layers from the space environment, according to the release.

“Prada’s technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies instrumental in ensuring not only the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits,” Suffredini said.

The 2025 Artemis III mission will be the first American mission to the moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972, the release said. Four astronauts will explore the moon, including the first woman and person of color.