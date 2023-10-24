Exotic metal particles in stratosphere linked to rockets, satellites: NOAA

(NewsNation) — Among meteoric “space dust,” National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists discovered that the stratosphere — more than seven miles above Earth’s surface — contains exotic metal particles from satellites and spent rocket boosters vaporized by the intense heat of reentry.

The samples were collected by a high-altitude research plane over the Arctic during a NOAA mission called SABRE (Stratospheric Aerosol processes, Budget and Radiative Effects). Agency scientists set out to investigate aerosol particles in the stratosphere and published their findings in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”

The stratosphere is important to researchers because it is the layer of Earth’s atmosphere responsible for moderating Earth’s climate and is home to the ozone layer.

“An extraordinarily sensitive instrument” is connected to the nose of a NASA WB-57 research aircraft to collect the data.

During analysis, scientists found traces of aluminum and exotic metals embedded in about 10% of sulfuric acid particles, the report said.

“Two of the most surprising elements we saw in these particles were niobium and hafnium,” Chemical Sciences Laboratory research chemist Daniel Murphy said. “These are both rare elements that are not expected in the stratosphere. It was a mystery as to where these metals are coming from and how they’re ending up there.”

Over 20 distinct elements from spacecraft and satellites were identified during SABRE.