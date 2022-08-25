(NewsNation) — Are we alone in the universe? Congress seems to think not, and recently approved a bill that would change the definition of UFO and create a secure government system that will make it easier to report UFO sightings and other “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Astrophysicist Avi Loeb — a professor of science at Harvard University, founding director of Harvard’s Blackhole Initiative and the director of the Institute for Theory and Computation at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics — said the effort comes as more people speculate that the government has more data which isn’t being released to the public.

Loeb explained that the public only sees blurred images and only hears rumors of such sightings, but modern-day technology would allow for clearer pictures and detailed data.

“Human-made objects are a matter of national security, we want to know what our adversaries possess. But if there is an object behaving differently, or well above our technological capabilities, and it doesn’t look natural, then it’s a matter of science, it probably doesn’t adhere to national borders,” Loeb said.

With questions arising about “transmedium” objects, which are objects that are observed transitioning between space and the Earth, Loeb said his team with the Galileo Project is conducting observational searches in the sky to look for any objects, and trying to collect clearer, high-resolution data to figure out what the objects are that the government is hiding.

“But our data will be open to the public,” Loeb explained. His hope is that in the coming years, they will have better data to clear up the mystery of these objects.

“And if they came from outside of this earth, and they are technological in origin, that will have a huge impact on the future of humanity,” he said.

Loeb urges the public to watch the skies for possible unearthly objects, and to record what they can.