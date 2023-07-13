Families launch DNA into orbit instead of traditional burials

(NewsNation) — Would you rather have your DNA in orbit or have a traditional funeral service?

So-called “space burials” consist of launching cremated remains or DNA into space. While they’re not an entirely novel idea, Celestis Memorial Spaceflight is taking the concept to a new frontier beyond the sun.

“It’s going to be the first and only repository of our civilization out in the universe. No one’s done that before,” said Celestis President Colby Youngblood. “That repository is going to be 330 million kilometers out into space.”

Companies who offer these services often refer to space burials as “memorial spaceflight.” Ashes are sent into orbit for a brief amount of time before returning to Earth.

Gerry and Elizabeth Paulus are among 200 people whose genes will soon launch into deep space.

“So we love road trips, right? So I guess it’d be the ultimate road trip,” said Elizabeth Paulus.

“Our DNA will go into deep space,” It will be the furthest human genome from the planet,” said Gerry Paulus.

The flight won’t just explore the stars, but carry them, too. DNA from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, as well as cast members James Doohan and Nichelle Nichols, will all be on board.

“We’ve got a hair follicle from George Washington, President Dwight Eisenhower and President John F. Kennedy,” Youngblood said.

The Pauluses said they’re thrilled to know a little piece of them will be out exploring the cosmos for thousands of years to come.

“This was an opportunity for us to be able to do something that no one else has done, to go where no one else has gone before,” Gerry Paulus said.

The cost of space funerals starts at $13,000, while the average funeral on Earth ranges between $7,000 and $12,000.