The Geminids: How to watch the meteor shower returning this month

A general view of the Geminid meteor shower in the National Park of El Teide on the Spanish canary island of Tenerife on December 13, 2012. (DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Geminids meteor shower is returning to the skies this December, marking the passage of the winter solstice. Here is everything you need to know to witness the year’s best meteor shower.

The annual celestial event began on Nov. 19 and will continue through Dec. 24, with the peak expected to fall on Dec. 14, according to NASA.

This year, stargazers are expected to have an especially good view of the stars because the moon will be in its waxing crescent phase. With little moonlight interfering, the shooting stars should be visible under clear skies.

No matter your time zone, the most impressive phase of the shower will begin around 10 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14. At 2 a.m., the constellation Gemini will be the highest in the sky, giving stargazers the best view of the meteors, according to the Smithsonian.

To observe the Geminids, find a dark area away from city lights, lie back with your feet facing south and watch the sky. Experts recommend avoiding screens and any other light for at least 30 minutes to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark.

The Geminids meteor shower is considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers. While most meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through the debris trail of a comet, the Geminids result from the Earth passing through material that has broken off from an unusual asteroid named 3200 Phaethon.

The asteroid was first discovered in 1983 and scientists later realized its orbit aligned with the annual mid-December spectacle.