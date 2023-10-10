Here’s what you need to know ahead of the 2023 annular eclipse

The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as seen from Balut Island, in the Saraggani province in the southern island of Mindanao, on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A rare celestial event will be visible from several states across the U.S. on Saturday, a day highly anticipated due to the “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

October’s eclipse is annular, meaning that the moon will be between the Earth and sun, but at or near its farthest distance from the Earth. That means the sun will create a bright ring effect around the moon.

If you’re curious how close you are to the “path of annularity,” the less-than-150-mile-wide track from which the “ring of fire” will be visible, keep reading.

What time is the Oct. 14 eclipse?

Saturday’s partial eclipse is set to occur before a total social eclipse in April, according to NASA.

Americans from Oregon to Texas will be able to see Saturday’s eclipse. However, some may not see the ring of fire, but can still enjoy a partial view of the phenomenon.

The 80-90% range includes portions of California, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Idaho, for instance.

States with a 70-80% view include parts of Washington, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, California, and Arizona.

In the U.S., the annular eclipse will start at 9:13 a.m. PDT in Oregon and will last be visible in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT before moving on to Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, according to NASA.

How do I view the eclipse?

The eclipse should not be viewed without proper eye protection that blocks out the sun and protects against harmful ultraviolet light.

The sun is never fully covered during an annular eclipse, it’s not safe to directly look at the sun. Eclipse glasses, if you have any on hand, are recommended to protect your eyes.

NASA warns eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses, and regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the sun. They also urge viewers not to look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer. the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

NASA also suggests alternative ways to watch the celestial event.

For some, the eclipse could be as short as 30 seconds or as long as 5 minutes.

Weather will also play a factor in how much of the solar eclipse is viewable. However, even on a cloudy day, the daytime darkness that comes with solar eclipses will still be noticeable, NASA said.

NASA says another total solar eclipse will not be visible in the U.S. on August 23, 2044.