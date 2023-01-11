How to see the green comet for first time in 50,000 years

C/2022 E3 (not pictured) is a rare comet that hasn’t been spotted near Earth for the past 50,000 years. (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Stargazers, assemble! A green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will approach earth in January and early February, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

On Jan. 12, the comet will reach its perihelion (or its closest point to the sun), and on Feb. 2, the comet will only be about 26 million miles from Earth.

The last time the comet passed through our solar system was a little more than 50,000 years ago, making this a once-in-a-civilization site.

This graphic released by NASA shows the path the “Green Comet” will take across the solar system. (NASA)

According to NASA, if the comet continues brighten, it should be visible with the naked eye.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the comet will be visible in the mornings toward the northwest. In February, it will move below the horizon and become visible in the Southern Hemisphere, according to NASA.

NASA also recommends binoculars or a telescope to get the best view of the comet.