How you can best view the ‘Wolf Moon’ Thursday night

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: A so-called wolf moon rises over Glastonbury Tor on January 11, 2017 in Somerset, England. In some parts of the world, the January full moon is nicknamed the wolf moon, which dates back to the days when native American tribes gave names to each month’s full moon to help keep track of the seasons. The full moon was visible ahead of a forecast for wind and snow hitting parts of the UK tomorrow. . (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The “Wolf Moon” or the first full moon of 2021, will light up the night sky Thursday.

“This first full moon of the year won’t necessarily have a different look to it than a normal full moon,” says NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily. “However, it is possible that in some select locations, there may be a glowing white halo around it due to some high, thin cirrus clouds containing tiny ice crystals,”

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, its name is inspired by hungry wolves that howled outside of villages long ago.

“It was traditionally thought that they howled due to hunger, but there is no evidence for this,” explains the Farmer’s Almanac. “However, wolves do tend to howl more often during winter months, and generally howl to define territory, locate pack members, and gather for hunting.”

The Wolf Moon reached 98% full illumination on Wednesday night. According to NASA, its brilliance peaked Thursday when reaching its fullest phase at 2:16 p.m. EST. It will remain at 99% full illumination on Friday.

Because the Wolf Moon reaches its fullest phase during Thursday afternoon in the U.S., be sure to check the moon phases for your area. Watching the full moon rise and set gives the best chance to see the Wolf Moon in all its glory — it will appear larger and may take on a different hue.

Some avid night sky gazers may recall the “Super Blood Wolf Moon” of January of 2019.

“A ‘Blood Moon’ is just another name for a full lunar eclipse,” Jebaily said. “That’s where the earth’s shadow passes completely over the moon and it will turn a rusty red-brown color. If both a lunar eclipse and the first full moon of the year occur at the same time, then it would be a ‘Blood Wolf Moon.'”

The “Super” designation comes from a full moon or a new moon that nearly coincides with perigee. Jebaily explains the perigee is when “the Moon gets closest to Earth when in its slightly off center orbit making it look larger than normal.”

Jebaily says to mark your calendars for the upcoming four Super Moons of 2021: March 28, April 27, May 26 and June 24.

“Wolf Moon,” while popular, isn’t the only name for the first full moon of the year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac also cites several names with Native American roots — all with a theme referencing the bitter January weather — Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon, Severe Moon, Hard moon and Freeze Up Moon.

The “Wolf Moon” will be visible all night around the world.

