Jeff Bezos to fly on his company’s first space flight next month

(NewsNation Now) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he’ll fly on his other company’s rocket to space next month.
Blue Origin announced Bezos and his brother, Mark Bezos, will accompany the winner of an auction on their “New Shepard” flight July 20.
“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Jeff wrote on Instagram. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”
New Shepard is the company’s name for its passenger rocket. It’s an 11 minute flight with room for up to six passengers. The company says the auction is currently at $2.8 million.