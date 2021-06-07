Jeff Bezos to fly on his company’s first space flight next month

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 17: Jeff Bezos (R), the founder of Blue Origin and Amazon.com, gestures toward a model of the BE-4 rocket engine during a press conference with Tory Bruno (L), CEO of United Launch Alliance, at the National Press Club September 17, 2014 in Washington, DC. United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin announced today that they have entered into an agreement to jointly fund development of the new BE-4 rocket engine. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he’ll fly on his other company’s rocket to space next month.

Blue Origin announced Bezos and his brother, Mark Bezos, will accompany the winner of an auction on their “New Shepard” flight July 20.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Jeff wrote on Instagram. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

New Shepard is the company’s name for its passenger rocket. It’s an 11 minute flight with room for up to six passengers. The company says the auction is currently at $2.8 million.