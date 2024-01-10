Corbell: ‘Jellyfish’ video release part of UAP transparency fight

(NewsNation) — Jeremy Corbell has been reporting on unidentified flying objects for years, and he says it’s all in pursuit of one thing: “Find out what is true about UFOs.”

That includes the release of a so-called “jellyfish” video that he posted to his X social media account Tuesday, the latest piece of perplexing footage that has the public wondering what the government truly knows about unidentified objects.

“This is about UFO or UAP transparency. That’s what it’s all about, and if it takes whistleblowers, if it takes leaks … then great, but we want to know what our government has known and has kept back from the American public,” Corbell said Wednesday on “CUOMO.” “This is the beginning of that.”

The video released Tuesday, which NewsNation has not independently verified, was apparently taken at a U.S. joint operations base in Iraq, and according to Corbell, the object is officially designated a UAP — unknown aerial phenomenon — by the Pentagon. The footage was taken with thermographic/forward-looking infrared radar.

The object, which does resemble a jellyfish, moved over a sensitive military installation before moving over water, where it began what Corbell describes as a controlled descent before submerging.

After 17 minutes, the UAP reemerged from the water, then disappeared at a high rate of speed.

It adds to other publicly available videos that have captured similar incidents, usually by military craft. The Pentagon has acknowledged in recent years it has been studying UAPs.

Last year, whistleblower David Grusch, a former military intelligence officer, came forward publicly in a NewsNation exclusive with allegations that the government is covering up a secret UFO crash retrieval program.

That led to public congressional testimony by Grusch, and now, Congress members are set to received a classified briefing Friday from the intelligence community’s inspector general, the same office to which Grusch initially reported his claims.

“This is not a secret anymore. We now need to get deeper,” Corbell said. “This is something that I know for sure has been held back, and that’s what’s really pissed off people in Congress and Senate and our government, is that they’re starting to find out that they’ve been lied to, as well.”

Indeed, lawmakers were angered last year by what they said was stonewalling from the defense and intelligence communites in their quest to get more information.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech in December that information on UAPs is being kept from Congress in violation of the law. A bill he co-sponsored would have required the disclosure of UAP records, but it was significantly pared down before being included in the annual defense authorization bill.

“This is a fight for knowledge,” Corbell said. “Nobody has the ability to obscure what our natural environment is, from human beings, from the American public or beyond. There are people that have these answers, and this is a guarded secret and it’s higher than weapons of mass destruction.”

That fight for knowledge, Corbell says, is what’s leading people to reveal more about what they know.

“What you’re seeing are people that are frustrated with the secrecy,” he said. “They know elements of the truth, and they don’t believe it should be held back.”