Lawmakers react to whistleblower UFO claims; Pentagon denies

(NewsNation) — The House Oversight Committee is planning a hearing to discuss a military whistleblower’s allegations that the U.S. government has recovered and secretly kept extraterrestrial aircraft.

David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, spoke exclusively to NewNation about his time with Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) task force.

In an interview with NewsNation investigative journalist Ross Coulthart, Grusch said the task force has recovered nonhuman aircraft for decades.

“These are retrieving nonhuman origin technical vehicles — call it spacecraft if you will — nonhuman exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said.

Though no information has corroborated Grusch’s claims, lawmakers are interested in looking into them.

“This is not a question I had on my bingo card last week. It is not my sweet spot,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., regarding investigations into the allegations. “Although I am a defense appropriator — I am part of classified briefings. This is nothing that has come up. I didn’t read the article that you’re mentioning. I saw it.

“I saw the report. It sounds fascinating. But if there’s anything there, we’ve got to investigate, just like we would investigate a foreign country that has a balloon over our sky,” U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., said.

While Grusch is a high-ranking U.S. intelligence officer, a letter he provided from the Department of Defense indicates his claims are based on information he was given, not firsthand knowledge.

In response to the recent claims, DOD spokesperson Sue Gough released a statement saying, “To date, AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of any extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently. AARO is committed to following the data and it’s investigation wherever it leads.”