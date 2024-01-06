‘Massive cyclones’ captured on space telescope

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Massive cyclones” were captured by the European Space Agency (ESA) on Saturday.

The stunning visuals show the atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-121 b, also known as Tylos, and the cyclones being repeatedly created and destroyed.

Astronomers used a NASA/ESA telescope, creating the video by merging their observations from the years 2016, 2018, and 2019.

WASP-121 b is described as a hot Jupiter, an exoplanet with no direct solar system analog, and has temperatures exceeding 3,000 Kelvins. They’re inflated gas giants that complete an orbit in a matter of a few days.

ESA said the massive cyclones are a result of the temperature difference between the exoplanet’s dark side, and the star-facing side.

To learn more, visit esahubble.org.