NASA to launch rockets into ‘ring of fire’ eclipse shadow: Report

The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as seen from Balut Island, in the Saraggani province in the southern island of Mindanao, on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — NASA plans to launch rockets into the shadow of the “ring of fire” solar eclipse next week, according to reports.

Space.com says the mission, called the Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP), aims to use rockets to measure changes in the atmosphere during the annular solar eclipse.

The annular solar eclipse is expected to happen Oct. 14. During this eclipse, NASA says the sun appears as a “ring of fire” in the sky.

Next week’s eclipse will be visible in eight states in the western U.S., and a partial solar eclipse will be viewable in 49 continental states, including Alaska.

NASA is urging those wishing to view the eclipse to stay safe by wearing eclipse glasses or by using a solar filter when looking at it.