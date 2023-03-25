Nearby asteroid ‘not too big of a deal,’ says former astronaut

Scientists on Saturday were able to observe what NASA had categorized as a “potentially hazardous” asteroid the size of an airplane passing within 100,000 miles — about half the distance to the moon — of Earth.

But fear not, former NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez reassured, citing a recent experiment.

The rocky-surfaced asteroid, which orbits the sun about every three years, “is a big deal, but not too big of a deal,” according to Hernandez, president and CEO of Tierra Luna Engineering.

“This trajectory is well known … so we’re pretty sure of the trajectory,” Hernandez told “NewsNation Prime.”

