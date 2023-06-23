New research finds Saturn’s icy moon can sustain life

(NewsNation) — New research fuels debate over an age-old question: Are we alone in the universe?

Scientists published a study this month that shows water from one of Saturn’s ice-covered moons contains phosphate. The element is essential for living organisms, and its discovery means researchers have found all six ingredients needed for life on the icy moon.

“It could lead to life. Now, that doesn’t mean that there’s E.T. walking around,” Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “With the right combination of things, life as we know it might grow. But it would be like microbial.”

In regards to Air Force veteran and former task force member David Grusch’s claims that the government is covering up UFOs, Massimino said he doesn’t believe it.

“There’s absolutely no evidence. People can make claims, but to make such a claim … You really need some real evidence,” Massimino said.

Earlier this month, Grusch came forward with information on what he claims are extraterrestrial craft recovered and kept secret by the U.S. government.

At the same time, NASA and other government agencies have repeatedly said there is no credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity on Earth, attributing most sightings to natural phenomena or human-made objects.

“There are billions of galaxies, with billions of stars. Most of those stars have multiple planets orbiting around them. The chances are that there’s some other type of life out there … Some signs of it somewhere, I think are pretty high. But that doesn’t mean we’ve been visited yet. Or that we’ve found anything,” Massimino added.