OceanGate co-founder wants to send 1,000 people to Venus by 2050

(NewsNation) — The co-founder of OceanGate, the company involved in the recent Titan submersible disaster, wants to send 1,000 people to live in a floating colony on Venus by 2050.

Guillermo Söhnlein, who stepped away from OceanGate in 2013, is the founder and chairman of Humans2Venus. On LinkedIn, he describes it as “a private venture focused on establishing a permanent human presence in the Venusian atmosphere.”

“Forget OceanGate. Forget Titan. Forget Stockton. Humanity could be on the verge of a big breakthrough and not take advantage of it because we, as a species, are gonna get shut down and pushed back into the status quo,” Söhnlein told Insider.

The outlet reports Söhnlein pointed to findings by NASA claiming there’s a sliver of the Venusian atmosphere about 30 miles from the surface where humans could theoretically survive.

Söhnlein said he envisions creating a floating colony that could withstand the sulfuric acids in Venus’ clouds — just one element of the planet’s atmosphere that makes it uninhabitable to humans.

He didn’t address how this proposed space station for as many as 1,000 colonists would handle the 224 mile-per-hour, hurricane-force winds that are also characteristic of Venus, according to NASA.

“It is aspirational, but I think it’s also very doable by 2050,” he told Insider.

In a blog post shared on Human2Venus’ website in February, Söhnlein wrote: “I am not an engineer or a scientist, but I have ultimate faith in the abilities of both. Therefore, I always figured that they would be able to overcome the myriad challenges facing us in the extreme environment of space.”

He also explained the organization picked Venus because of gravity.

“When I was 11 years old, I had a recurring dream that I was the commander of the first human community on Mars,” Söhnlein also wrote in the post.