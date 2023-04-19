Pentagon UFO chief to testify before Congress

FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. While there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary released Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

(NewsNation) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers will continue their push to solve concerns surrounding the decades-old UFO mystery.

The Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities will hold the second hearing on the phenomenon in more than 50 years.

Dr. Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), is the sole witness for Wednesday’s hearing. Lawmakers will likely ask about administrative matters, including ensuring that AARO has the necessary funding to execute its scientific mission.

Kirkpatrick co-authored a draft paper last month with Harvard University professor Avi Loeb that will likely prompt questions from lawmakers. The paper theorizes that recent unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, the U.S. Department of Defense is studying could be “extraterrestrial technological probes” sent from a “parent craft.”

In May 2022, the House Intelligence Subcommittee held its first congressional hearing on UFOs in nearly 50 years, just months after the Pentagon promised it would investigate UFO sightings more seriously.

All of that came after The New York Times published cockpit footage from a Navy pilot who encountered a UFO, or unidentified aerial phenomenon as they are formally called, in the air. The Pentagon then said it would make more UAP footage public.

Briefings from naval aviators who witnessed the mysterious objects have subsequently paved the way for groundbreaking UAP-related legislation.

The DOD created the AARO to scientifically analyze UFOs “that exceed the known state of the art in science or technology.” To cut through several layers of bureaucracy, lawmakers mandated that AARO’s director report to top Pentagon and intelligence community leadership.

The government has still not released any findings as to what the objects were, or if they have any information or hunch at all that the objects may have origins outside Earth.

The Hill contributed to this report.