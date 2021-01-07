Rare Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn ‘triple conjunction’ this weekend

(NewsNation Now) — If you witnessed the “Christmas Star” last month, you’re in for another astronomical treat this weekend. The “triple conjunction” will be visible from Jan. 9 to 12.
Shortly after sunset on Jan. 9, look above the southwestern horizon and you will see Mercury to the left of Saturn and Jupiter positioned just above Saturn.
The celestial event is referred to as the “triple conjunction,” which means two planets and a third planet meet each other in the sky for a short period of time.
“From Friday evening to Monday evening, the planet Mercury will appear to pass first by Saturn and then by Jupiter as it shifts away from the horizon, visible each evening low in the west-southwest and setting before evening twilight ends,” NASA wrote on its website.
According to Space.com, all three planets will fit within the field of view of binoculars. “Mercury and Saturn will be a challenge to see within the evening twilight – except for skywatchers at southerly latitudes, where the sky will darken faster.”
Skywatchers should find an unobstructed view of the horizon and begin stargazing no later than 45 minutes after sundown.
The planets will form a triple conjunction again on Feb. 13, according to NASA.
Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.