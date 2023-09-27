Rep. Alford: ‘Space is the future of warfare’

NewsNation) — The United States Space Force (USSF) announced that its new uniforms have entered the final testing stage, marking a crucial milestone in the branch’s ongoing efforts to establish its unique identity.

A press release issued by the USSF revealed that over the next few weeks, approximately 100 Guardians, as USSF personnel are called, will be involved in rigorous testing of the new uniforms.

These tests aim to evaluate fit and functionality, ensuring that Guardians can perform their duties effectively without compromising comfort.

The USSF said it believes that fostering a sense of unity and pride among its Guardians is paramount.

The timing of the announcement, however, has raised questions, particularly given the ongoing arms race involving hypersonic missiles in outer space.

Both Russia and China have made significant strides in this field, leaving the United States with a growing security concern.

Republican Missouri Rep. Mark Alford discussed the delayed timeline for rolling out the Space Force uniform, saying, “We have got to get our act together.”

“The uniforms are very important,” Alford said. “I think for the morale of the Space Force, the look that they want to present going forward.”

“Space is the future of warfare in the world right now,” he continued. “We’re dealing with China that’s increasing their assets in the space.”

Alford, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, called out China’s remarkable speed in constructing aircraft carriers, underscoring the need for the United States to act swiftly to counter potential adversaries.

“All these things are going to be working in concert: space, missiles, submarines,” Alford said. “The potential conflict with China, it could be something like we’ve never seen before.”

While some may view the uniform development process as a minor concern, Alford believes that focusing on strategic priorities is essential.

“Let’s go forward with it,” he said. “Let’s be the best we can be in space.”