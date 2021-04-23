SpaceX blasting off to International Space Station Friday morning

In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 photo provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard sits on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., at sunset. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide are scheduled for a Friday launch. (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — After being delayed a day, NASA and SpaceX are launching four astronauts to the International Space Station early Friday morning. It’s also the first time they will fly in a reused SpaceX vehicle.

The launch is scheduled for 5:49 a.m. ET. You can view it in the player above. The crew won’t dock at the station for nearly 24 hours after launch.

The four astronauts, representing the U.S., Japan and France, were supposed to fly to the International Space Station on Thursday. But liftoff was delayed because of poor weather offshore.

“Our friends on the @Space_Station are expecting us to show up and we don’t want to be late,” tweeted French astronaut Thomas Pesquet. “They even installed my bedroom recently and literally made my bed . Such nice hosts!”

It seems the weather is cooperating, so looks like we will try to launch tomorrow!!! Our friends on the @Space_Station are expecting us to show up and we don’t want to be late. They even installed my bedroom recently and literally made my bed 🛏. Such nice hosts! 🙏 #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/52X2bhPoTX — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) April 22, 2021

For the first time, Elon Musk’s company is launching astronauts with a previously flown capsule and rocket, just as it’s done for station supply runs. This crew capsule launched with SpaceX’s first crew last May, and the rocket hoisted the second crew in November.

NASA’s spacecraft commander Shane Kimbrough and his crew will spend six months at the space station, replacing four astronauts who will return next Wednesday, in their own SpaceX capsule, parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico near Tallahassee, Florida.

Besides Kimbrough and Pesquet, the crew includes NASA’s Megan McArthur and Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA & the Associated Press contributed to this report.